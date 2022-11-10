'How dare my BF use his military status to board a plane first, am I wrong to be mad?'

Flying is an anxiety-inducing form of travel. Getting to the airport with enough time, having proper ID, and going through TSA are not fun experiences. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one couple gets hit hard with the stress-induced by flying.

AITA for starting an argument because my boyfriend boarded a plane before me?

Good for you two! I'm usually in group 7

My boyfriend (26M) and I (24F) traveled by plane to my parent's house for Thanksgiving. We checked in together and had different boarding groups - he was in group one since he is active duty military, and I was in group three for being a platinum card holder on the airline. This is significant since both groups are considered priority boarding.

Don't worry folks these are professional flyers.