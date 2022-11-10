'How dare my BF use his military status to board a plane first, am I wrong to be mad?'

Flying is an anxiety-inducing form of travel. Getting to the airport with enough time, having proper ID, and going through TSA are not fun experiences. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one couple gets hit hard with the stress-induced by flying.
AITA for starting an argument because my boyfriend boarded a plane before me?
My boyfriend (26M) and I (24F) traveled by plane to my parent's house for Thanksgiving. We checked in together and had different boarding groups - he was in group one since he is active duty military, and I was in group three for being a platinum card holder on the airline. This is significant since both groups are considered priority boarding.
We are both under the impression that boarding groups do not necessarily matter - we are seasoned travelers, very efficient when boarding planes and the only thing that does matter is that we are on the plane before the main groups, which are the people who do not travel often and are generally slower when boarding planes.