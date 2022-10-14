Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman accuses husband of 'not being reliable' after she forgets her keys.

Woman accuses husband of 'not being reliable' after she forgets her keys.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 14, 2022 | 4:24 PM
ADVERTISING

Forgetting your keys somewhere is the absolute worse. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, a woman forgets her keys in the middle of the night, and it becomes an ordeal.

AITA for waking my husband up to drive me to pick up my car when I left my keys in my locker at work?

We've all been there.

A couple of weeks ago, I accidentally left my car keys in my uniform pants at work and left my pants in my locker (I don’t wear my uniform home for multiple reasons. I bring it home to wash - I have 2)

It's always an epic journey to retrieve your keys.

I realized when I got to the subway station, where I’d parked, that I’d left my keys back at work - a half-hour train ride and no guarantee I’d be able to get back in the building (it was after midnight).

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content