Teen nanny gets neighbor/client banned by all local babysitters after all-inclusive trip. AITA?

"AITA for getting my neighbor and client banned by all the local babysitters after they tried to renege on a deal?"

Over the holidays I (F17) got a chance to go to the Caribbean with my neighbors as their nanny. My parents weren't thrilled but it was after Christmas so they let me go. The deal was pretty simple. It was ten days at an all inclusive resort. I would share a room with the kids and take care of them for seven days and nights. In return I got $500 and three days to myself. The rooms were adjoining.

My parents insisted I get everything in writing so there were no mistakes. Basically we agreed that I would work two days and take one day off. Over and over. No problem I thought and I checked out the included activities and any excursions I might like. On my third day off I had planned to go scuba diving. I got up early and went on my excursion.