Woman gets petty revenge on brother by skipping his wedding, 'I BEGGED him.' AITA?

"WIBTA for skipping my brother's wedding after he skipped mine?"

I (27f) got married to my husband (28m) last April. We sent our wedding invites out a full year before our wedding and sent reminders 6 months before. My l my brother Jacob (22m) is the youngest of 4 kids (3 girls and one boy), and my parents have always treated him like their precious gold child who can do no wrong.

As adults this has caused a lot of tension between us. He acts like a raging hormonal 16 year old boy. It’s definitely gotten worse with his fiancé Kelly (21f) enabling his bad behavior.

Kelly is constantly telling him we don’t appreciate him and we should be grateful to have him as a sibling. My parents think me and my sisters don’t “understand” him and we don’t give him enough “grace."