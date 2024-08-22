Woman gets revenge on sister; 'You SKIP my WEDDING? This is what you GET!' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this woman is furious with her sister, she asks the internet:

"AITAH for refusing to help my sister after she didn't show up for my wedding?"

So, my (29F) sister (27F) and I have always been pretty close, or so I thought. Last year, I got married to the love of my life, and we had a small, intimate wedding. My sister was supposed to be my maid of honor, but she never showed up. No call, no text, nothing. I was devastated, but I tried to focus on the day and not let it ruin things.

Later, she explained that she had a panic attack and couldn’t handle the pressure. I understood and tried to be supportive, but it still hurt that she didn’t even try to let me know.