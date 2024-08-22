Woman gets revenge on sister; 'You SKIP my WEDDING? This is what you GET!' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this woman is furious with her sister, she asks the internet:
So, my (29F) sister (27F) and I have always been pretty close, or so I thought. Last year, I got married to the love of my life, and we had a small, intimate wedding. My sister was supposed to be my maid of honor, but she never showed up. No call, no text, nothing. I was devastated, but I tried to focus on the day and not let it ruin things.
Later, she explained that she had a panic attack and couldn’t handle the pressure. I understood and tried to be supportive, but it still hurt that she didn’t even try to let me know.
Fast forward to now. My sister is pregnant and recently asked me for help—both financially and with planning her baby shower. She’s in a tough spot, and I do feel bad for her, but I’m still hurt about the wedding. I told her that I’m not in a position to help her right now, and she got really upset, saying that I’m being selfish and holding a grudge.
Now, my family is divided. Some say I should let it go and support her, while others think it’s fair for me to be upset. So, AITAH for refusing to help her?
AITAH has no consensus bot, OOP was NTA
Commenter: NTA. I guess the next steps depend on a little background. Does your sister have a history of social anxiety and panic attacks? If so, she might have been so debilitated that she could not attend your wedding. If it’s that bad she should seek professional help.
Right now your sister is pregnant and it a tough spot. I would help her out. For both her benefit and your future niece/nephew.
OOP: I understand that my sister might be dealing with some serious challenges, especially with her pregnancy. I do want to be there for her and my future niece or nephew. However, her behavior has been really hurtful, and it’s hard to overlook that without some kind of acknowledgment or apology.
I’m trying to balance being supportive with also setting boundaries so that my feelings aren’t continuously disregarded. I appreciate your advice and will consider how best to approach this with her.
Used_Mark_7911: INFO: What family members are involved? Do you have parents and other siblings? I’m just wondering why you are being asked and not them.
OOP: Yes, our parents are involved, but they have their own perspectives and have sometimes been part of the problem in terms of how they handle family dynamics. I’m often the one in the position to manage conflicts and offer support, which is why I’m being asked.
Elegant_Pea_4195: Does she have a diagnosed and disclosed actual mental illness? Is she known to have anxiety problems and thought to be unreliable as result? Did she give any warning during planning that she was feeling nervous?
OOP: As far as I know, my sister hasn’t been diagnosed with a specific mental illness, though she has mentioned experiencing anxiety.
She didn’t give any prior warning about her struggles during the wedding planning, which made her absence more difficult to understand. It would have been helpful if she had communicated her concerns earlier, so we could have worked together to find a solution.
Lambsenglish: You’re wholly entitled to being pissed off. Siblings often forget they need to uphold their end of being there when they need you to be there.
Turbulent_Ebb5669: I'm sorry, panic attack or not, who doesn't turn up or even let the bride know they're not going to turn up, at a wedding of a sibling? NTA. I wouldn't be helping her with anything.
Thank you for all your thoughtful advice and support. I’d like to provide a detailed update on the situation and the recent developments.
After much reflection, I decided to address the issue directly with my sister. I arranged a meeting with her, aiming to have an honest and open discussion about her absence from my wedding. I felt it was important to articulate how deeply her actions affected me, particularly since she was supposed to be my maid of honor.
During our conversation, I started by expressing how hurt and disappointed I was by her not showing up and not even attempting to contact me on the day of the wedding.
I told her that her absence, especially given her role, was devastating and made a significant impact on my special day. I stressed that her lack of communication made the situation even more painful.
My sister’s reaction was quite defensive. Instead of acknowledging the hurt she caused, she focused heavily on her panic attack. She claimed that her mental health crisis was so overwhelming that she couldn’t manage to reach out, and she expected this to be sufficient justification for her absence.
She repeatedly said that I should understand how debilitating her condition was and suggested that I was being unreasonable for holding onto my feelings.
I tried to explain that while I understood she was dealing with a serious issue, the lack of communication and the absence on a major day in my life left me feeling abandoned and unsupported. I emphasized that acknowledging the impact of her actions was crucial for moving forward and rebuilding our relationship.
The conversation took a frustrating turn when my sister shifted focus to her current struggles. She is pregnant and dealing with financial difficulties, which she attributes to her baby daddy’s lack of involvement.
She asked for my help with her baby shower and financial support, framing it as a dire need given her challenging circumstances. It became apparent that she was relying heavily on others to make up for her baby daddy’s shortcomings.
When I mentioned that I wasn’t in a position to help financially or with the baby shower, she became upset and accused me of being unsupportive and selfish.
She argued that my refusal to help, given her current situation, was further evidence of me holding a grudge. She suggested that family should come together in times of need, even if past grievances haven’t been fully resolved.
Throughout the discussion, my sister’s approach felt dismissive. She seemed to believe that her current struggles should overshadow the past issues and that I should put my feelings aside to support her. Her defensiveness and lack of genuine remorse made it difficult to see a path forward where both of our concerns could be addressed.
My parents, who were informed about the situation, have been urging me to be more forgiving and supportive. They believe that family should come together, especially in difficult times. Their perspective has been challenging, as it feels like they’re minimizing my own hurt and focusing primarily on my sister’s current needs.
My husband has been a key source of support. He agrees with my decision to maintain boundaries and not provide support under the current circumstances. He feels that while empathy is important, my sister’s failure to take responsibility and her tendency to blame others makes it difficult to justify helping her.
In summary, I’ve decided to stand by my decision not to help with the baby shower or provide financial assistance. My sister’s lack of genuine acknowledgment of her past actions and her tendency to deflect blame have solidified my choice.
My family remains divided, with some members feeling I should be more supportive and others understanding my need to protect my emotional well-being.
Navigating this situation has been emotionally taxing, but I’m focusing on maintaining clear boundaries and ensuring my own needs are met. I hope that, over time, my sister may come to understand the impact of her actions and that we might be able to rebuild our relationship. Thank you again for your support and advice.
Relevant Comments
JoJoD_1996: “She suggested family should come in time of need”. So if that’s true how come that didn’t apply to her during your wedding?
rigbysgirl13: I love these people who think we need to move past their shitty behavior and just get over it while never acknowledging that while (perhaps) unintended, their shitty behavior nonetheless left us with Feelings that cannot always just be let go.
She didn't even give you the courtesy of a phone call, and now you're just supposed to forgive all? Has she even said the words, "I am sorry"?