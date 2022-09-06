Man asks if he was wrong to get uncle evicted for not letting him sleep with husband.

AITA for getting my aunt and uncle kicked out of their house for not letting my husband and I sleep together?
I (M27) am married to a man (M28). He is the love of my life. I had only ever dated women before him, but when I met him, I realized I was bi, and we fell in love. We married in the fall of 2018, so it’s been almost four years. We now live in Vermont.
My whole family is from a small town in Texas, a super conservative Catholic area. I was raised there, but dad got a job in NYC when I was 15. We went from living in rural Texas to living in an apartment in Manhattan. The culture shock was brutal.
My parents didn’t sell our house in TX; they allowed our aunt & uncle, who just had their third child, to move in while charging them a small rent. When I came out as bi, my brother and dad were very supportive in college. My mom needed some time to accept. The rest of my family reacted poorly at first but came around.