Man asks if he was wrong to get uncle evicted for not letting him sleep with husband.

What's worse than homophobia? Homophobia from your family! On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, we see how one man reacts to his homophobic uncle.

AITA for getting my aunt and uncle kicked out of their house for not letting my husband and I sleep together?

OP answers the question of whether one good d*ck can turn a straight man into a bi-sexual.

I (M27) am married to a man (M28). He is the love of my life. I had only ever dated women before him, but when I met him, I realized I was bi, and we fell in love. We married in the fall of 2018, so it’s been almost four years. We now live in Vermont.

My whole family is from a small town in Texas, a super conservative Catholic area. I was raised there, but dad got a job in NYC when I was 15. We went from living in rural Texas to living in an apartment in Manhattan. The culture shock was brutal.

A classic coming-out story.