'My sister brought home my old college BF then got mad because he's obsessed with me.'

James seemed way too invested in getting back on my good side when he was around, and it apparently made my sister jealous because she started acting bratty. This last weekend was a milestone birthday for my mom, and I thought it would be an excellent chance to introduce them to my boyfriend Todd (29M).

Mom gave it the okay, and Todd made a great impression on the family. James was there with my sister, and he was pissed and left early. My sister called me later and yelled at me for upsetting James and trying to make him jealous to get his attention.