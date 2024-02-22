Woman ghosted by husband after she return's niece's incorrect food to restaurant; 'Is this the end of my marriage?' AITA? 2X MAJOR UPDATES

What you see your future to be together. How you expect to be spoken too, because he doesn't get to talk to you like that at all. A therapist can help teach you how to communicate effectively, not just AT each other but WITH each other.

It may just be a little bump in the newly wed road, but it maybe something much larger. Put your boundaries in now. May also be something about the job, maybe he needs to see a therapist to adjust? I hope you and your niece are OK.

bcgeo writes:

Maybe you should delete this post because it seems like you just admitted to a crime: marrying a child. Honey, that’s illegal. You, a grown woman, cannot marry a 14yo boy. It’s just wrong.