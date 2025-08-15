Woman tells girlfriend to 'get over' her fear if she wants kids, 'it's just NOT possible.' AITA?

I told her that they're kids without fine motor control or impulse regulation, and accidents will always happen. And if she wants to have kids she's going to have to accept that they're going to get messy and our house will get messy.

Amy accused me of not being supportive and trying to find excuses not to have kids with her and trying to guilt her into being sloppier. This is dissolving into an actual fight instead of a discussion and I'm starting to second guess myself.

Maybe my family was just excessively messy because we were rural and poor, maybe my standards are too low and we really haven't tried hard enough. It's very frustrating and I want some outside perspective. Parental perspective especially."

Here's what people had to say to OP:

DustyBoarTusk said: