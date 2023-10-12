Teen dumps girlfriend because she got pregnant; so his mom gave her his college fund.

Yesterday she called me in tears, almost hysterical, so I told her to please come over straight away and reassured her that everything would be okay. She asked if my son was home, and I told her he was not. She came over, and I tried to comfort her.

She confided in me that she was pregnant, and her parents were kicking her out of the house. I told her she could stay with us and would always be welcome here. She seemed unsure and responded sarcastically and angrily. I asked her why, and she told me my son had broken up with her because she was pregnant.