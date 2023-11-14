Woman gives BF an ultimatum to propose by year 12 of the relationship, 'marriage is just a box.' AITA?

Prize-Bumblebee-2192 said:

Please leave this relationship. Setting a time limit will do nothing for your cause. Marrying is not a priority to him. AT ALL. Even though it’s important to you - it’s not important to him. He has shown you who he is and he had told you what he wants (and what he doesn’t think is important) - believe him.

Do not set a time limit - it’s already way past expiry. Do not worry about time invested either. Cut your losses and get on with your life. Time to move on to someone who wants marriage just like you do. He is not going to EVER come around. Also, Nta.

dravacotron said: