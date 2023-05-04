Woman gives BF's cat to shelter after he refuses to fix her because he wants a PS5.

Having a pet is good for people's mental health. A furry friend to cuddle when you're sad is invaluable. Unfortunately, it is also a bit expensive to have a pet. Vet bills, food, and pet toys all add up.
She writes:
My ex had a cat when I moved in with him. He had never actually adopted it; a stray became his after he started feeding it. When his ex was living with him, the cat got pregnant and had kittens; and they found homes for some, but others became strays.
When I moved in, I told him we should get the cat spayed and take it to a vet for the fleas. He agreed at first, but weeks passed, and he still hadn't made an appointment. When I asked him if I should do it, he said he was going to, and I waited a few more weeks. All this time, the fleas were getting worse, and I was stressing because he was only working part-time, and we were struggling financially.