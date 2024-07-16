Woman gives brother an ultimatum: 'act professionally with your housekeeper, or fire her.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my brother that he has to sack his housekeeper if he won’t behave professionally with her?"

My (42F) brother (39M) has a live in housekeeper, Vivian. I believe the girl is 18 or 19. In our country and particularly our city, housekeepers are in very high demand, especially ones from the same region of our country as Vivian is because they have the best food in the country.

My brother got divorced a year ago and got very depressed, so I advised him to hire a housekeeper to help him maintain his daily tasks. She also helps him by babysitting his two daughters when it is his custody time when he is at work.

I went grocery shopping a few weeks ago with my brother and he picked up a box of chocolates and some flowers for Vivian. He told me that she was sick and I thought it was very sweet of him.