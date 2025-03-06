Woman gives brother ultimatum: 'your fiancée takes a paternity test or I don't pay for the wedding.' AITA?

My (32F) younger brother (28M) has always been a bit impulsive. He met his fiancée, Emma (27F), last year, and within six months, they were engaged. A month after that, she got pregnant. Our family was shocked but supportive.
My parents are not wealthy, but I’ve done well for myself, and my brother asked if I could help pay for their wedding. I agreed, with one condition: a paternity test. Before you judge, hear me out. Emma was dating someone else right before getting together with my brother.
I have nothing against her, but the timeline of her pregnancy made me suspicious. My brother is positive the baby is his, but I wasn’t convinced. If I was going to shell out $20K for a wedding, I wanted to make sure he wasn’t being played.
Emma was furious. She called me cruel and said I was trying to humiliate her. My brother was torn but eventually agreed because he really needed the money. The test came back—he's the father. I apologized, and I thought that was the end of it.
But Emma refuses to forgive me. She disinvited me from the wedding and told my brother she never wanted to see me again. My brother is upset but says he has to side with his future wife. My parents think I was out of line, but some friends say I was just being cautious. So, AITA for making her take a paternity test before paying for their wedding?
Boobookittyfhk said:
The timeline doesn’t add up? She was dating him for seven months before she got pregnant… you can’t carry a secret love child for seven months. she was mad because the timelines didn’t correlate and you were accusing her of cheating.
bullzeye1983 said:
YTA. You called her a cheater because you can't do math.
Chemical-Mail-2963 said:
YTA. If I were the fiancé, I would not accept any money from you nor have any contact with you going forward.
bussy_of_lucifer said:
YTA. They were dating for 6 months and then got pregnant? Did she wait to announce until she was 7 months or something? You shamed your sister in law. Most of us were dating someone just before we met the person we married, that’s life.
Pemuleigh said:
YTA. I’d never talk to you again either. Humiliating.
dakotarework said:
YTA OP. The math doesn’t math and you basically accused her cheating and carrying another man’s baby without any logical reason or evidence.
Outrageous_Shirt_737 said:
YTA - a monumental one! She’s a human, not an elephant. In what way does the timeline not add up? I’m 100% on her side. I wouldn’t want anything to do with you either.