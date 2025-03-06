Woman gives brother ultimatum: 'your fiancée takes a paternity test or I don't pay for the wedding.' AITA?

"AITA for making my brother's fiancée take a paternity test before paying for their wedding?"

My (32F) younger brother (28M) has always been a bit impulsive. He met his fiancée, Emma (27F), last year, and within six months, they were engaged. A month after that, she got pregnant. Our family was shocked but supportive.

My parents are not wealthy, but I’ve done well for myself, and my brother asked if I could help pay for their wedding. I agreed, with one condition: a paternity test. Before you judge, hear me out. Emma was dating someone else right before getting together with my brother.

I have nothing against her, but the timeline of her pregnancy made me suspicious. My brother is positive the baby is his, but I wasn’t convinced. If I was going to shell out $20K for a wedding, I wanted to make sure he wasn’t being played.