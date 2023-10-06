Woman gives daughter-in-law an ultimatum, 'stop being a slob' or move out. AITA? UPDATED.

Being a single mother living with her baby daddy’s father, not even her own blood or someone she may have grown up with (idk how long you two have known each other). She definitely needs a break and a big win in her life cuz right now she doesn’t care about anything except the baby, especially not herself.

On the other hand, life happens. She is an adult and is in your living space. She has to start taking care of herself and the messes she makes in order to be the mother that her child needs right now.