Woman gives MIL 2 weeks to move after she has police escort her parents out of house. AITA? UPDATED

UPDATE:

I thought I’d give you all an update since several people have asked for one. My mother in law is currently staying in a airbnb and since she is in no position to buy her own place my husband has decided he’s buying her a two to three bedroom place near us. The plan is for her to rent out the second room to her friend (who is currently going through a divorce).

I haven’t spoken to or seen my mil for three weeks now. My husband goes to see her once or twice a week as she is apparently severely depressed. She’s also upset with me for telling my husband’s entire family why she’s been kicked out of my house and they are all appalled with her.