Woman gives mother-in-law a FINAL WARNING: 'I will cut her off.' AITA? 'I have no choice.'

"AITA for giving my mother-in-law a final warning and saying I will cut her off if she doesn't stop treating me like a servant and badmouthing me to my kids?"

Okay, I need some outside perspective because I'm honestly at my wit's end. I'm (F) married to my husband for a few years now, and for most of that time, I’ve had this ongoing issue with my mother-in-law (MIL). It’s a situation I’ve been avoiding confronting because I didn’t wanna cause drama, but at this point, I feel like I have no choice.

My MIL is one of those people who just thinks she can talk down to me and treat me like I’m beneath her. She’s constantly undermining me, dismissing anything I say or do, and acting like I don’t have any say in my own life.