Woman gives mother-in-law ultimatum: 'stop rearranging my kitchen or get a hotel room.' AITA?

This led to a lot of blustering and some tears that she was just trying to make it make more sense and how this is her son's home and how it's just a little reorganization and that they shouldn't all suffer just because i'm tall, she then also began to say how i'm heartless to expect her to stay in a hotel over the holidays.

My husband was clearly uncomfortable at this and didn't want his mother upset but he told her that it wasn't just his home, but mine too and if she wouldn't respect my comfort and happiness then she would have to leave. She has went into the guest room and I can hear her crying still.