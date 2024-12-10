Woman gives roommate with 'learned incompetence' 3 choices when asking for IT help, 'pay $10.' AITA?

Whenever I’ve talked to him about how frustrating this is, he tells me he never had a computer growing up and simply never got good at using them. But I think that’s ridiculous as I didn’t have a lot of things growing up that I know how to use now.

I finally told him recently he has 3 options when me and my bf are playing video games. 1. Don’t join. 2. Join and google stuff and stop being a chore for others to deal with because he’s too lazy to figure it out on his own. 3. Pay $10 per occupancy of incompetence and asking for help until he gets tired of wasting money and figured it out himself.