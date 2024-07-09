Woman goes back on her word to help support ex-husband's affair baby, 'she fooled me.' AITA?

"AITA for going back on my word to help support my husband’s affair baby?"

I found out (f42) that my husband (m44)was cheating on me with a girl (f25) he found on tinder. He made himself out to be a rich guy but actually he works for my father. When I found out, I asked for divorce.

I found out that the girl was pregnant. She told me that she didn’t know he was married bla bla. I believed her and I felt sorry for her because she doesn’t have any money. I have two children so I thought, her baby was my children’s sibling. I said that I would take care of them.

Then I stumbled across all the texts between them and actually she knew very early on that he was married and she even stalked me on social media. He told her from the start that he was married and only wanted fun.