Woman goes 'full Karen,' storms out of hair salon after being 15 minutes late. AITA?

I told my friends, and now they’re joking that I went “full Karen” for walking out. So now I’m second-guessing myself. AITA for walking out of a hair appointment after being locked out, getting attitude, and deciding my peace was worth more than this?

1) I left early but there was a accident highway was closed due to investigations causing side roads to be heavy.

2) No the door was not locked because the business was closed. She said it was always locked and that she forgot to tell me this.