Woman 'goes off' on husband who 'needed a break,' 'he planned New Year's without me and the kids.' AITA?

A flight ticket. I thought it was maybe an old one, but then I looked closer. It was for a flight on New Year’s Eve. My first thought was, “That can’t be right.” So I checked the details and realized...he booked a trip. A trip without me or the kids. And it’s to go away with his friends.

At first, I was like, “Wait, what? He’s going away without telling me?” I was honestly in shock. I felt like the world was spinning for a second. I mean, we’ve been together for 7 years, and we’ve always spent New Year’s as a family. I get that he wants time with his friends, but New Year’s? Really? It felt like such a slap in the face.