Woman goes 'scorched Earth' over her $10,000 inheritance rings, 'she can't find them.' AITA?

He and his girlfriend are pissed at me because it's too much money that they don't have, she could get charged with theft or laundering the money from selling them for my ex (not sure, this is mostly from my lawyer) and it's just a couple rings. His friends (my old friends who I don't speak with) have been blowing up my phone calling me a B, and I hurt him so much already and to just leave it alone, that I'm getting what I deserved.