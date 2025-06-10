Woman GRABS newborn baby from sister-in-law, 'I'm NOT comfortable being around her.' AITA?

So they started talking about my SIL's labor and she said it was a breeze. Then I said "aww that's nice, I hope to have a natural with my second some day." Then she said "a natural birth needs preparation during the whole pregnancy." Then she went on to say "you never worked out or got active much."

So I told her it was because of the placenta previa situation. This woman literally said "that's not an excuse tho, I had Roud Ligament Pain and I still managed to keep active." I told her I was kept on bed rest half my pregnancy and had too many hospital visits so I didn't wanna do anything to risk putting myself in danger.