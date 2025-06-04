Woman is 'grossed out' over nearly everything her husband does. AITA?

So you've got a combination problem - he's gross and he doesn't seem to give AF how you feel about it. We don't have the magic words that will trick your brain into not giving a about this stuff either, I'm sorry. It just doesn't work like that - you can try to keep shoving down these feelings and pretending they don't exist for the sake of maintaining the status quo, but someday you WILL lose it.

If he's not going to change things, you have to. You can't let your children grow up watching this farce of a marriage as normal, and you can't let yourself go slowly crazy living like this. You need to put your foot down to your husband that he needs to treat his home and his body like he's trying to impress somebody (you) or you're going to leave. And mean it.