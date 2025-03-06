Woman 'grossly humiliates' boyfriend in front of his whole family over engagement prank. AITA?

First of all, we had not reached a stage leading to an engagement. Second, I thought it was likely a prank but I didn't know how to react. I don't know if he told everyone that he was about to propose and if they were quiet in honest anticipation or if they knew or maybe some of them knew.

If he was being honest, I didn't want to say no in front of his family, so I would have probably had to say yes and then say no in private. If it was a prank, then he would have humiliated me in front of over 20 people. So what I did was ask what he was doing and he said I was seeing him and that "I knew." I said no, I didn't know, so he insisted. I said alright, and asked to see what was in the box and will react accordingly.