Woman has BF's vintage car taken to scrapyard,'pack your things;'AITA? Updated.

So, when a conflicted vintage car owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his girlfriend's sneaky behavior involving his 1967 Impala, people were eager to weigh in on the epic saga of theft, heartbreak, lawyers and more.
I'll try to keep this short. I had a 1967 Impala 4 door that I bought in Feb 2019. A couple months ago I bought my first house that had a 2.5 car garage. I moved the car in and started tearing it down for a complete restoration.
I had the body in one bay and the chassis in another, plus the whole garage filled with parts. About two months ago my girlfriend came to live with me during this whole crisis and the whole time has hated that car.
She wants to park in the garage but I have 2 acres of land with a lot of nice places to park under shady trees or hell even in the barn if it has to be inside. I tell her tough luck it's my house and it's not like I can just throw it back together real quick.