Woman has BF's vintage car taken to scrapyard,'pack your things;'AITA? Updated.

Relationships are famously about compromise, but what do you do when your girlfriend thinks one of your prized possessions is a 'piece of junk?'

So, when a conflicted vintage car owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his girlfriend's sneaky behavior involving his 1967 Impala, people were eager to weigh in on the epic saga of theft, heartbreak, lawyers and more.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for suing my girlfriend after she had my 1967 impala project taken to the scrapyard?

I'll try to keep this short. I had a 1967 Impala 4 door that I bought in Feb 2019. A couple months ago I bought my first house that had a 2.5 car garage. I moved the car in and started tearing it down for a complete restoration.

I had the body in one bay and the chassis in another, plus the whole garage filled with parts. About two months ago my girlfriend came to live with me during this whole crisis and the whole time has hated that car.