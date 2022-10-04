Woman calls police on cousin whole stole from deceased dad's home.

Dealing with a family member's passing can be difficult. What's even more difficult is dealing with their affairs afterward. If they had a will it becomes easier, however, if your extended family doesn't respect the will you're in for a hot mess. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit we see one family go through the hottest of messes.

AITA for staying true to my threats after my dad died?

Our condolences go out to you, OP.

My dad died unexpectedly last week and my sister Jess and I lost our mom last year to a mix of cancer and the virus.

This family is not okay.

From how our family acted in the past over scavenging over dead people’s things both Jess and I decided to send out a family memo on no one is to enter or take anything from our parents' house until we get there. Both Jess and I work on the west coast so it takes some time to get there with all of our kids and family.

OP said f*ck around and find out.