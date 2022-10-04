Woman calls police on cousin whole stole from deceased dad's home.

AITA for staying true to my threats after my dad died?
My dad died unexpectedly last week and my sister Jess and I lost our mom last year to a mix of cancer and the virus.
From how our family acted in the past over scavenging over dead people’s things both Jess and I decided to send out a family memo on no one is to enter or take anything from our parents' house until we get there. Both Jess and I work on the west coast so it takes some time to get there with all of our kids and family.
I saw several notifications from my parents' Ring Doorbell and I’m a lawyer. I reminded my family we will prosecute. Jess and I are on the same page. Jess gets to my parents' house first and notices stuff is missing and my parents had security cameras and an Amazon Echo Show.