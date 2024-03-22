Woman has no empathy for sister after she lied about $2,500 loan, 'I don't care about her heartbreak.' AITA?

idfc2906 said:

Readsumthing said:

NTA and take out all of the romantic scam smokescreen flimflam bullshit - Your sister deceived YOU! She SCAMMED you! She pretended to have an emergency in a foreign country, so that she could, in fact, use YOUR MONEY, To go on holiday. The ONLY reason you know where and what your money was actually for, is that SHE got scammed by someone better at it than she is. The audacity. Good luck ever seeing your money again…the stones on that chick! Huh. If it were me, it’s the last thing my sister would EVER see from me, including my face.