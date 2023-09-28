AITA for treating my bullies the way the treated me at our middle school reunion?

Last night was my middle school reunion, and I attended with a close-knit group of friends I've known since middle school. Upon arriving, I felt uncomfortable and only interacted with my group or those who had never treated me poorly.

When someone who had mistreated me in the past attempted to speak to me, I chose to ignore them, continuing my conversations without acknowledging them. I didn't see an issue with this, as they had done the same to me in the past. However, it seemed to irritate one of the individuals, the same one who had publicly humiliated me with my low test score in middle school.