Woman hid her wealth from her friends, 'masquerading as poor,' 'one has already asked for $50K.' AITA?

When she came out, she was mad and I thought it was just because of the call so I left her alone and continued cooking. She started telling everyone that I was actually rich, showing them one of the documents she had taken from the office. My husband took it off her and told her it was none of her business.

At dinner she kept going on about me masquerading as poor because I thrift, have a cheap old car, travel in economy and don't offer to cover the bill when we go out. Our other friends agreed and were pissed because I had never said I have money, never offered money when one of them was struggling. We ended up cutting dinner short and asking everyone to leave.