Woman hid her wealth from her friends, 'masquerading as poor,' 'one has already asked for $50K.' AITA?

I (25F) don't like money talk, I keep it private because growing up I've seen the things people will do for money. I've seen it destroy my brothers. My parents died when I was little and I was taken in by my grandparents who raised me. It was a very privileged upbringing, but they also raised me to be frugal and grateful for what I have. I'm incredibly grateful for what I have, I don't show off or anything. I don't care for labels, most my clothes are thrifted. My husband (33m) and I live well within our means.
The problem is, our friend group has just found out that I'm rich and they're mad. We had friends over for dinner and the wife of my husband's best friend went into our office to take a private work call. We've let friends take private calls in there before with no issue. She scooped while in there and found documentation about my trust fund, my investments, etc.
When she came out, she was mad and I thought it was just because of the call so I left her alone and continued cooking. She started telling everyone that I was actually rich, showing them one of the documents she had taken from the office. My husband took it off her and told her it was none of her business.
At dinner she kept going on about me masquerading as poor because I thrift, have a cheap old car, travel in economy and don't offer to cover the bill when we go out. Our other friends agreed and were pissed because I had never said I have money, never offered money when one of them was struggling. We ended up cutting dinner short and asking everyone to leave.
Since I've had messages from them (mostly the women) being angry that I never told them I have money. I've even had a couple requests for money. One has already asked for 50k to cover their student loans because I had my college paid for - I had scholarships that covered everything.
My husband has told me just to ignore them and that it's none of their business. His best friend has called and apologized for all this as his wife shouldn't have been snooping. I've been very much frozen out from the group, I've been told I won't be invited to anything until I pay my equal share and by equal share they mean I pay for everything. AITA for not telling my friends I'm rich?
Additional_Meeting_2 said:
NTA and they aren't your friends. Maybe if someone was struggling you could have offered to help, but you do not owe them for paying for them, expecially about the student loan one was outrageous. Hopefully your husband distances himself from them.
Miserable-Tadpole-90 said:
NTA. I don't know why you are even asking if you're the AH? If I were you, I would have been boiling mad at the gross invasion of privacy and snooping into things that have nothing to do with them. Add to that the audacity of demanding you pay their student loans just because you have money. What kind of entitled BS is that? Those women are not your friends.
Blobfish_Blues said:
"Dear friend group, I acknowledge that not telling any of you I had a trust fund has upset you but I didn't mention it because I was worried it would bring out the worst in you as I've seen before. Unfortunately my worries were well founded because you've all treated me badly following information that was shared without my consent. Please don't contact me again. OP." NTA.
Diligent-Comfort-191 said:
NTA. The moment I discovered that my "friend" had taken private paperwork from my office and shown it to the rest of the group is when I would have told them to get out, and don't come back. It's none of their business and a huge intrusion into your private affairs.
Comfortable-Sea-2454 said:
NTA - the person at fault is the "faux friend" who snooped in your office. "We had friends over for dinner and the wife of my husband's best friend went into our office to take a private work call. We've let friends take private calls in there before with no issue. She scooped while in there and found documentation about my trust fund, my investments, etc." This is not a friend.
"I've been very much frozen out from the group, I've been told I won't be invited to anything until I pay my equal share and by equal share they mean I pay for everything." You do not need "friends" like these. You need to grow your own friend group outside of these users.
FolksAOE said:
Your friend went into your office to take a work call? Snooped through, found a document about your trust fund, came out mad with the document, and told everyone. Sounds like a bad movie.
Trevena_Ice said:
NTA. They showed that you were right in not telling them. This is absurd beheavor. You should send them a group text, telling them, that this is the exact reason, why you didn't tell anyone or brag about it. Because now they only see you as an ATM and worse, even cut off the friendship if you are not their ATM. This is so respectless. Also was the snooping.
If you mean it by cutting them off (I would advice so, but your choice), tell them in the same groop chat what they have already asked for (50k from a friend because 'they are rich and I want to' - this is BS!). Ask them, what they would think about snooping through their private stuff. And then block all of them.