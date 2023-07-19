Woman hides junk food from BF, he says 'I'm not a child', woman says 'yes you are.'

The issue is that I go to bed early, and he stays up late- and goes full ham on any junk food we have on any night of the week. I’m talking an entire family-size bag of chips and the entire container of queso- gone in one sitting that I was saving for Friday margaritas.

I went to make us root beer floats with the quart of ice cream and two liters of soda, and they were gone from shopping two days prior. He doesn’t ever replace things; he gives me a sheepish smile when I ask where the rest of something is, knowing that he ate it all.