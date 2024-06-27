Woman 'hides' MIL's hurtful birthday present for her husband from him. AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for 'hiding' my MIL's hurtful birthday present for my husband from him?"

My (f27) husband (m28) is clearly NOT the favorite child of my mother-in-law (f54). She has three sons and my husband is the oldest and only one not from her current husband.

She separated from his father while she was pregnant and shortly after this met her current husband. After a while they became parents to both my husband's younger brothers (they are 6 and 4 years younger than my husband). The relationship between my husband and MIL is not really bad.

She’s not evil or trying to hurt him but she just isn’t very affectionate towards him. All three of them moved away for university and my MIL sends packages of sweets, clothing or something like this to his younger brothers. My husband never received a package with the exception of his birthday.