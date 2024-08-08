Woman holds grudge after friend 'forces' her to leave concert early. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her friend, she asks the internet:
A few days ago my best friend and I went to see Green Day which is one of my favorite bands in New York. About an hour and a half into the concert my friend said that we had to leave because she has work the next day. Now when we were finalizing the plans a few days ago she did say that she just took the day of the concert off and not the next day.
I know I should’ve asked her if she can switch the day because we could’ve gone after she got out of work or also take the next day off but at that time I thought she was just going to suck it up with work the next day. I also couldn’t stay because we live in CT and I didn’t want her to go back by herself late at night.
Obviously I was really mad and didn’t say anything on the train ride back at first and pretended to fall asleep. I am really bad at confrontation and have trouble regulating my emotions sometimes due to childhood trauma and a big people pleaser so I just said it was okay when she apologized.
We left on good terms and I haven’t said anything about it since but I am having a hard time letting it go because I feel like I wasted my ticket due to her poor planning. I don’t know if I should ask for some compensation for the expensive tickets or just keep trying to let it go?
btumbleweed writes:
I could see a smidgeon E S H, but saying you "wasted your ticket due to her poor planning" puts it in YTA territory for me.
Both of you should have discussed logistics and timing beforehand. She may not have brought it up, but neither did you.
And you didn't have to leave the concert. You say you didn't want to because of (I interpret) her safety on the late train, which is nice enough, but that's still your decision that you made and you have to own it.
You didn't confirm logistics. You said okay, when it wasn't. You got on the train. She doesn't owe you money for your ticket, and she already apologized. Next time, you plan better.
starriot writes:
As it stands ESH, neither of you did any sort of real planning for this event and it shows. If you ask for compensation for your ticket you go right in Y.T.A territory. You had a hand in the planning being terrible just as much as your friend.
flag08 writes:
NTA. I recommend cutting this person out of your life. As someone who used to pretend to fall asleep in awkward situations, it's not the way to go. She could've taken the train back alone.
It's NOT your responsibility to take care of her. I would highly recommend working on your people pleasing in therapy. I understand that it's tough. But I was at this concert and it was awesome.
I hope you can work on your communication skills. That said, your friend is annoying and I am disappointed that she prioritized work over green day. It's not fair to billie joe OR YOU. xoxoxo