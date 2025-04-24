Woman is honest with her boss, 'my coworker was FURIOUS.' AITA? 'The damage was done.'

She snapped back that even if I didn’t do it on purpose, the damage was done. I was hurt and sat at my desk while she went to cry in the bathroom. Our boss saw the tension and asked me what had happened. I kept saying, "I don’t know," but she pressed me until I broke down and explained everything.

Later, my coworker messaged me, calling me a horrible person and a bad friend. She said she’d overheard my conversation with the boss and accused me of lying and snitching to make myself look good and her look bad. I told her this could actually help her go back to doing reports, but she said she’d rather suffer from knee pain than accept "pity."