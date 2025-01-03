Woman is honest with brother-in-law about why he's not getting more dates, 'I looked at his messages.' AITA?

Finally, (I know this is old fashioned, but lots of women still think this way) getting ready for a date is expensive and time consuming, going on dates is physically more risky for women, and a bad date can hurt your social reputation, so a lot of women expect the man to invest financially to justify her taking on the labor and risk of a date with a stranger.

I'm not saying this is good or right, but I think this is why the women are ghosting him. I told him that if he didn't want to date the kind of girl who doesn't want to help pay, that's totally fine and his strategy is working perfectly.