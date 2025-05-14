Woman is honest about mother-in-law's 'generous' offer. AITA? 'NONSENSE, darling.'

She said, "Nonsense, darling. A wedding should be a celebration, not a financial stressor. We want to do this for you." She kept pushing. FIL added that it was a genuine wedding gift, no strings attached.

Mark was beaming, thanking his parents profusely, saying how amazing they were. I felt cornered. Eventually, I caved and accepted, still feeling uneasy. Later that week, MIL started sending me links. Links to florists near the country club. Links to bakers who only deliver to the country club.

She started asking about decor choices that would only make sense at the country club. When I gently reminded her we were having the wedding at the theatre, she'd get flustered and say things like, "Oh, right. Well, this florist might make an exception," or "It's just so much easier with vendors who know the traditional venues."