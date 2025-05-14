Woman is honest about mother-in-law's 'generous' offer. AITA? 'NONSENSE, darling.'

Okay, so I (F30) am engaged to my fiancé "Mark" (M31). We're getting married in six months. Mark's family, especially his mother ("MIL"), are... a lot. They're quite wealthy and traditional, and frankly, MIL has a habit of trying to micromanage everything in Mark's life, and by extension, now mine.
The big drama started around the wedding venue. Mark and I found this beautiful, slightly unconventional place that we both absolutely loved – it's an old, restored theatre downtown, exposed brick, a bit quirky, totally us. It's also pricey, but within our budget if we make some compromises elsewhere. We were so excited.
We told MIL and FIL. FIL was reserved but seemed okay. MIL? She visibly recoiled. Her dream, apparently, was for us to get married at the same exclusive country club she got married at, where all their friends have weddings.
She started immediately listing all the "problems" with the theatre venue: "Parking will be a nightmare," "It's not sophisticated enough," "What about the acoustics for the string quartet I was planning?" (We weren't planning a string quartet).
Then came the "offer." MIL sat us down and said, very formally, that while she and FIL were "disappointed" we weren't considering the country club, they understood it was our day. BUT, because the theatre venue was "so much more expensive" than what they had budgeted for...
(Which we never asked them to budget for, we had our own budget!), they would graciously offer us a substantial sum of money – enough to cover about 40% of the theatre venue cost.
It sounded generous, right? Mark thought so. I was immediately wary. MIL's "gifts" always come with strings. I thanked them but said we had our budget covered and would be fine. MIL got this tight, almost angry look.
She said, "Nonsense, darling. A wedding should be a celebration, not a financial stressor. We want to do this for you." She kept pushing. FIL added that it was a genuine wedding gift, no strings attached.
Mark was beaming, thanking his parents profusely, saying how amazing they were. I felt cornered. Eventually, I caved and accepted, still feeling uneasy. Later that week, MIL started sending me links. Links to florists near the country club. Links to bakers who only deliver to the country club.
She started asking about decor choices that would only make sense at the country club. When I gently reminded her we were having the wedding at the theatre, she'd get flustered and say things like, "Oh, right. Well, this florist might make an exception," or "It's just so much easier with vendors who know the traditional venues."
The final straw came last night. We were at their house for dinner. MIL brought up the venue again. She said, "Now, about the ceremony flow at the theatre...I was thinking it might be easier to have the reception at the country club after? Just the reception, you know, for dancing and easier bar service?"
I snapped. I looked her dead in the eye and said, "MIL, with all due respect, this stops now. We chose the theatre. We love the theatre. Your 'generous offer' wasn't about helping us; it was about buying control over our wedding to force it into being your dream wedding at your preferred venue.
You didn't give us that money to help us have our day; you gave it to try and manipulate us into having your day." The table went silent. FIL looked horrified. Mark looked utterly stunned and then furious. MIL's face crumbled.
She started crying, saying how could I be so cruel, that they were only trying to help, that I was ungrateful. Mark jumped up, yelling that I had massively overstepped, insulted his parents, and ruined the evening. He said I was being paranoid and that their offer was genuine and I was just being difficult and unappreciative.
We left immediately. Mark is barely speaking to me, saying I owe his mother a huge apology and that if I can't be respectful to his family, maybe we need to rethink things. MIL is apparently distraught.
Part of me feels justified because I truly believe her "gift" was manipulative and a way to leverage control. But another part of me is reeling from the fallout. Did I handle it badly? Should I have just accepted the money and ignored the "suggestions"? Was I too harsh? AITA for calling out my MIL's offer as manipulative control instead of just accepting it quietly?
sog96 said:
Your fiancé is an idiot, but he’s been manipulated by his parents his entire life so he cannot see the forest for the trees. You did right by sticking up for yourself against her passive aggressive behavior. Just know that it will never end. Consider that if you continue with the relationship and wedding.
DaniCapsFan said:
Good for you for standing your ground. However, I think you have a fiancé problem if he's angrier at you for putting your foot down than he is at his mom for her intrusive behavior Does Mark really love the theatre for a wedding venue? Or did he go along because he knows it's what you want?
Were you a bit harsh? Maybe, but she wasn't responding to gentle reminders that you weren't having your wedding at their preferred venue. And her tears seem manipulative as well. And if Mark doesn't have your back when it comes to your wedding--or anything else--maybe you should be the one rethinking things. NTA.
Crazy4Swayze420 said:
NTA. Give him the ring back. You think she is bad now just wait till you have kids or God forbid you decide to be child free. Good on ya for calling her out and if Mark can't see what they are doing he may be kind of dense.
SnapHappy3030 said:
Not TA. Your fiancé showed you exactly who he is and how your life together will be in the future. It's your decision if you want to live life for her. This won't be the last time. You didn't mention how long you've been together but is this a red flag you've ignored before? It really sucks, I'm sorry you have to deal with this.
Regular_Boot_3540 said:
She may not realize she was being manipulative, and therefore the tears may be genuine. But you seem to have judged the situation correctly, given all of her helpful suggestions. Mark is right; maybe you should rethink this marriage, since you and he are so far apart on dealing with his parents. NTA. Don't get married until you've sorted things out with Mark so that MIL doesn't get to get between you.
Legal-Lingonberry577 said:
NTA - you called it as you saw it and you're spot on. Her reaction is the exact thing all narcissists do when they're called out and that is, play the victim. Apparently Mark has not yet severed the umbilical cord from his mommy and you might want to take him up on his offer to reconsider the marriage because do you seriously want to be married to a child with Mommy issues?