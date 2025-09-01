Woman is honest with sister: 'she's being unreasonable about wedding plans.' AITA? 'She FLIPPED out.'

"AITA for telling my sister she's being unreasonable about her wedding plans?"

So, my sister (28) is getting married in a few months, and she’s been super stressed about planning everything. I totally get it; weddings can be a lot to handle. But honestly, lately, she’s been kind of a nightmare.

First, she decided she wants this huge wedding with like 200 people, and she's insisting that everyone who has ever crossed paths with her should be invited, including distant relatives we barely know. Ugh, it feels excessive. I told her maybe she should think about keeping it smaller to save money and stress.

But she flipped out, saying it’s her day and she should be able to invite who she wants. I get that; it’s her wedding, but I also feel like she’s not considering how it affects the rest of us, especially her bridesmaids, who are also her friends.