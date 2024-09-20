Woman is honest with her friend: 'it's your fault you haven't been on a date.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my (F24) friend it's her fault she (f23) hasn't been on a date?"

Around June of this year my friend confided in me and told me that she has never been on a date, has never been kissed, and has never been intimate. She told me she felt really insecure about all of this and was convinced that men did not like her enough to be with her, especially if they knew she was a "virgin."

I comforted her and told her that nobody would care if she was had never been with anyone and was in no way required to tell a man her dating history anyways. We talked a lot about putting herself out there and going out more and building confidence etc. She expressed to me that she was ready to date!