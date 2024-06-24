Woman horrified by BF's 'prank' proposal; gets public revenge at restaurant. AITA? UPDATED

Everyone probably thought I had done something horrible as she yelled things like "how could you do this to my son!?" and "you're a terrible human being!". I just walked away but I still felt so embarrassed.

Also, ever since I moved, constant messages has appeared from my ex, from his friends and from his family members, and they are NASTY messages. Such as "no one would give a flying f if you died, you are a waste of space" or "you are such a self centered sl&t, leaving your boyfriend over a small joke".

I try to ignore them but sometimes I do break down over them. This situation has also helped me learnt who my real friends are as some of my friends turned their back against me.