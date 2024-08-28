Woman HORRIFIED by best friend's behavior at family friend's wedding; 'Should I go NC? She literally FRAMED my sister.' UPDATED 2X

She laughed and said Nicola needed to grow up and get over it, and it really seemed like she expected me to agree and laugh along with her!

Well Reddit, I took your advice and let her have it. I told her how selfish and inconsiderate she was, and if it truly was "no big deal," then she should have no problem taking full responsibility for her actions and publicly acknowledging that SHE was the one who hooked up with Daniel, and not Nicola.

I told her she needed to make things right because Nicola was still mortified over something she didn't do.

At the end of the phone call I gave her an ultimatum - post an apology to Facebook, and spill the beans about what actually happened, or our friendship was over (thanks to the Redditor who suggested this!).