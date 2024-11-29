Woman hosts a 'No Turkey' Thanksgiving, 'I ruined the day by pushing my agenda.' AITA?

"AITA for hosting a 'No Turkey' Thanksgiving Dinner?"

I (29F) volunteered to host Thanksgiving this year for my family. I’ve been trying to cook more sustainably, and one of the big changes I’ve made is reducing my consumption of large-scale meat products. I love Thanksgiving, but the idea of preparing a big turkey didn’t feel right for me.

So, I came up with an alternative menu: roasted veggie wellington, an assortment of sides like sweet potato casserole, green bean almondine, cranberry sauce, stuffing (with veggie broth), and a pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. I put a lot of thought into making it festive and delicious, and when I sent the menu out in our family group chat a few weeks ago, I didn’t get much of a reaction.