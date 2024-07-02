Woman humiliates fiancé at his office after he changes the wedding menu behind her back. AITA? UPDATED

bigrpe writes:

ESH. How in the world are you getting married to a man who doesn't respect your diet? I mean seriously, how did your relationship progress to this point? Was he always dismissive of your food choices? Did he somehow hold his tongue until it got to the wedding?

I say ESH, because how did you let it get to this point without noticing? Also, why are you not saying, "You know, I don't think you're the right guy for me". He doesn't have to be a vegan, but he damn sure better respect your choice to be one.

It doesn't seem like he is willing to even pretend to respect that. You're seeing right now what your marriage is going to be like.