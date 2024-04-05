Woman publicly humiliates SIL over ravioli incident; police & lawyers get involved. UPDATED 3X OVER 4 MONTHS

Also the arrest cost BIL his job at a university? Hubs cousin Brenda who is keeping us in the loop told us that anyways. We didn't look into it.

Brenda also informed us that during the whole family drama thing it was revealed that Ashley is only their half sister. According to the maternal grandmother anyways. Seems she verbally tore MIL to pieces after MIL insinuated SIL 'hadn't done anything to deserve this treatment'.

Brenda said their grandmother said "You felt bad that your husband didn't love her because he knew she was just your shameful affair baby! So you loved her more than your other kids in some twisted effort to make up for it! And you pulled your other kids into doing it too and all you did was succeed in spoiling her rotten!"