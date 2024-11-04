Woman's husband of 2 years finds out details about her past; 'I'm scared he's going to divorce me.' UPDATED 2X

Every time these posts get made and many men come out and say they don't like women that have that view of se% or have that count for whatever reason, no amount of shaming or self persuasion will change the way they feel.

And lying doesn't help. It's only worse, because it just encourages men that feel that way to drop you like a hot potato when they find out with no chance at making it better.

If you own it and tell them after they have known the real you and have 'proof it's in the past' then many men will be ok with it. I know I would actually love a girl that has character to admit that. But the extreme is I'd be enraged at being manipulated and wonder what else she is lying about if she lied.