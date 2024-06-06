Woman's husband of 9 years vanishes 1 year after they 'become homeless.' AITA? UPDATED 5X

And, I did hear from him! I received a short email, which was the only way he knew how to get in touch, which just said, "Sorry. How are you?" It took a lot out of me not to respond because there is still a lot of hurt and grief I'm processing.

But, I'm proud to say that I just sent a message back with the number of the law office I was going to, then created a filter to send future messages to the trash. It hurt, but it felt good at the same time.

I truly want to say thank you for all of your kindness and support during this time. I have had several people reach out and messaged me to share similar experiences, and it breaks my heart to know that this has happened to so many other women and men.