Woman's husband begs to keep their latest pregnancy; she refuses, 'Terminating is the right thing to do.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

moutideas writes:

It important to be aware that this pregnancy could become very dangerous to you since your daughter has this many defects.

Wanting to terminate your pregnancy does NOT mean you don’t love her with your whole entire heart. You’re thinking rationally, your daughter will be in pain and suffer her whole life, no matter how fulfilling you guys make her life, no matter how much you love her.

You guys need to sit down and have a calm conversation about this. Talk about all the ups and all the downs and think about what would be the best thing for your children, both of them. Not let your emotions carry the conversation, because ofc you’d want her in your life but what kind of life will that be?