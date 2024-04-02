Woman's husband ignores her calls during traumatic labor; brother plays horrible prank on him to get revenge. AITA? LEGAL UPDATES

When this woman is horrified by the prank played on her husband after he ignores her calls during labor, she asks the internet:

"My husband ignored my calls while I was in labor, then my brother played a very dark prank on him. AITA?"

My husband and I got in a fight prior to my daughter birth a week ago, when he casually suggested a paternity test for our daughter when she was born. TO BE CLEAR…This was completely out of the blue with no wanting or reason.

I’m a homebody who works remotely with no male friends other than my brother. I told him that he was accusing me of infidelity and he said he ‘just wanted to be sure’. And kept bringing it up until I told him (after three days of him asking and the stress starting to make me physically ill) that I didn’t want to talk to him and left to my brothers house.