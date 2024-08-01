Woman's husband leaves her OUT OF NOWHERE; 'After one flirtatious incident?! REALLY?' UPDATED 3X

Supposedly, they met last Sunday to go out for dinner, and they talked about the fact that she approached him even though he is married, and she claims to have a really bad conscience about this, and that she never would have done it, had she not felt such a deep connection between them bla bla bla. I must admit I really struggled through that part.. because if it is true, it hurts me, and if it isn't, it hurts even more that he falls for bs :(

He then told me in excruciating detail about his dating life, and how long he was a virgin, and how he was always treated by girls back in middle school and high school, and by the women in college and later on, how he really feels that he always has to be the one initiating,