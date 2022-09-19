Woman asks if she's wrong to make husband fly coach while she flies first class.

When you're flying, it's stressful. When this woman is mad at her husband for wanting her to fly coach while he flies first class, she asks the popular Reddit forum:
My husband's (33m) company recently chose him to attend a conference in Miami. They chose just him and a few of his co-workers out of a ton of candidates so it was quite the honor.
The company told them that they were allowed to bring their spouses/partners but that they wouldn't be springing for plane tickets for us, so if they wanted to bring us they'd have to buy tickets out of their own pockets.